Accused of Shooting 4 Colleagues, CRPF Jawan Alleges He Was Going to be Murdered

Reetesh Ranjan, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who is reported to have killed four of his fellow officers and injured another three on Monday, 8 November, has alleged that some jawans were planning to 'take him out and kill him'.

In the viral video that is doing the rounds on social media, Ranjan can be heard saying, "Some people said, today at five we will finish him off. Take him out and end his game."