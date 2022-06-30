Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot To Meet Family of Slain Tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is on Thursday, 30 June, scheduled to meet the family members of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor who was murdered by two men in Udaipur earlier this week.

Gehlot will arrive in the city via a special plane around 1 pm to meet Lal's family, news agency PTI reported sources as saying.

The chief minister will be accompanied by senior officials, such as minister of state for home Rajendra Yadav, chief secretary Usha Sharma, Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather and others.

Around the same time, a rally will be undertaken by Hindutva organisations, led by the 'Sarv Samaj,' from the city's Town Hall to the Collectorate to protest against the tailor's murder.

There is heavy police presence across the city to ensure law and order. Two additional director generals, one deputy inspector general and other senior police officials have been camping in Udaipur over the last few days.

(This story will be updated with more details.)