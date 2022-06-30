Udaipur Tailor Murder: 'Maintain Peace,' Says Ashok Gehlot Amid Protests

Gehlot added that the government was trying everything within its capacity to maintain law and order. He also pointed out that not only had the two accused been arrested, but an SIT had also been formed to probe the case.

Treating the murder as a terror incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Moreover, the state's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG) have been instructed to cooperate with the NIA investigation, Gehlot said.