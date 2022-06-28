Centre Vows Reservation for Agniveers but Data Show Massive Lags in Govt Hiring

Those retired from the military forces constituted only 1.29 percent of the clerical posts – of which 10 percent are reserved for them – in central government departments. Further, only 0.62 percent of positions reserved for veterans were filled in the paramilitary forces till June 2021, data from the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) showed.

Amid vehement protests against its new Agnipath scheme, the central government has doled out a number of concessions, including reservation in various government services, in a bid to assuage the dispirited aspirants.