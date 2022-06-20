'May Feel Unfair, Will Help Nation in the Long-Run': PM Modi Amid Agnipath Row

Prime minister Narendra Modi while giving a speech during his visit to Bengaluru.
(Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in Bengaluru on Monday, 20 June, said that many decisions that seem unpleasant at the moment will benefit the entire country in the future, hinting at the on-going Agnipath protests.
"The path to reforms takes us to new milestones," PM Modi added, making no direct reference to the scheme.
Modi is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, where he laid the foundation stone for rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 28,000 crore on Monday.
The leader is scheduled to attend various programs in Bengaluru and Mysuru.
Every nation must give topmost importance to healthcare, Modi said earlier on Monday, as he inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and laid the foundation stone for a multispeciality hospital in Bengaluru.
The CBR is developed as a one of its kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders, officials said.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and co-founder of IT major Infosys S Gopalakrishnan and his family were among those present at the event.
(With inputs from PTI.)
