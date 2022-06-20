Agnipath Scheme: 'Mahindra Group Will Recruit Agniveers,' Says Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra.
(Photo Courtesy: Anand Mahindra/Facebook)
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday, 20 June, said that the Mahindra Group will recruit "trained, capable" Agniveers after the four-year-term under Agnipath, the Union Defence Ministry's military recruitment scheme.
He took to Twitter to say that he was saddened by the violent protests even though the scheme would make Agniveers "eminently employable."
When asked by a Twitter user on what post will be given by the Mahindra Group to Agniveers, he responded, "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management."
The central government on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme, under which youths between the age of 17.5 and 21 years would be inducted in the Army, Navy and the Air Force for a four-year tenure. Twenty-five percent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.
The new scheme was projected by the government as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the three services.
Those in protest of the Agnipath scheme say that this will increase the unemployment rate in the country as well as uncertainty in their careers.
On Sunday, 20 June, Lt General Anil Puri, additional secretary of the department of military affairs had ruled out the rollback of the scheme despite pan-India protests and came out with a comprehensive enrolment schedule under the new policy.
Meanwhile, the violent pan-India protests resulted in the cancellation of 369 trains on Saturday, and the arson of at least a dozen trains. In Bihar, 620 people have been arrested so far.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, 18 June, announced 10 percent reservation for ‘Agniveers’ in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. It also declared a three-year age relaxation beyond the upper age limit to 'Agniveers' for recruitment in the two forces.
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the Karnataka government will induct 'Agniveers' into state police after completion of their service in the Agnipath recruitment scheme, news agency ANI reported, quoting the minister.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also said that public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the housing and petroleum ministries are looking at ways to hire 'Agniveers' after their four-year service in the armed forces.
On Thursday, 16 June, the age limit was relaxed from 21 to 23 on Thursday for 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)