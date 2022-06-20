Agnipath Scheme: 'Mahindra Group Will Recruit Agniveers,' Says Anand Mahindra

When asked by a Twitter user on what post will be given by the Mahindra Group to Agniveers, he responded, "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management."

The central government on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme, under which youths between the age of 17.5 and 21 years would be inducted in the Army, Navy and the Air Force for a four-year tenure. Twenty-five percent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.