Cases Against CM Soren, Pooja Singhal: Who Is Arrested ‘PIL Man’ Rajiv Kumar?

In 2017, Rajiv Kumar had filed a special leave petition (SLP) regarding irregularities in a land acquisition case, which was last heard in July, 2019.

In the case, it was alleged that several discrepancies were found after about 165 acres of land was allotted to Kathautia Coal Mines. Several officials, including Jharkhand IAS Pooja Singhal, were under suspicion regarding the case.

Later, Rajiv Kumar had sent a letter to the Governor regarding the irregularities and the investigation was entrusted to the Revenue Secretary and Personnel Secretary.

The allegations were confirmed during the probe the report was also submitted to the State government. The investigation found many officials, including the-then DC of Palamu, Pooja Singhal to be guilty, however, the Jharkhand government gave them a clean chit in the case.

Rajiv later took the case to the Jharkhand High Court where the petition was dismissed by the court.

He filed a SLP in Supreme Court after which the top court commenced hearing in the case. Pooja Singhal was arrested and the strings connect her to CM Hemant Soren.