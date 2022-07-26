ADVERTISEMENT
ED Custody of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Aide Pankaj Mishra Extended by 6 Days
Pankaj Mishra is a close aide of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
i
Pankaj Mishra, an aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was on Tuesday, 26 July, sent to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six more days in a case of money laundering linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details)
