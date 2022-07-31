3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs Caught With Huge Amount of Cash in Car in West Bengal

Three congress MLAs from Jharkhand were held in Howrah, West Bengal after a huge amount of cash was recovered from their car. According to the police, their SUV car was intercepted on NH-16 in Howrah, following a tip-off.

The MLAs are Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri, and Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira.

The police said that the three had huge amounts of cash in their car which will only be counted once the police gets access to cash counting machines.