3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs Caught With Huge Amount of Cash in Car in West Bengal

Security personnel searching a Congress MLA's car in Ranchi.
Photo:PTI/ The Quint
Three congress MLAs from Jharkhand were held in Howrah, West Bengal after a huge amount of cash was recovered from their car. According to the police, their SUV car was intercepted on NH-16 in Howrah, following a tip-off.
The MLAs are Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri, and Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira.
The police said that the three had huge amounts of cash in their car which will only be counted once the police gets access to cash counting machines.
“It is in the BJP's nature to try and destabilise any government that's not theirs. The same has been done against CM Hemant Soren's government. The only reason the MLAs were given money is to make the government fall," said Bandhu Tirkey, Working President of Jharkhand Congress to NDTV.
Senior congress leader Jairam Ramesh also tweeted on this matter, dubbing it "the BJP's operation lotus" and saying that the BJP wants to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra.
Bengal BJP's senior leader, Dilip Ghosh, said that this is the beginning of ED's "investigation against corruption."
(This story contains inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)
