ED Arrests Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal in Money Laundering Case
The ED will now produce Pooja Singhal before a local court seeking her remand.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 11 May, arrested IAS officer and Jharkhand Mining secretary Pooja Singhal after questioning her for the second day in connection with the ongoing probe of the Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to the alleged embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds.
According to PTI sources, Singhal was "evasive in her replies and hence was arrested". The ED will now produce her before a local court seeking her remand.
ED had summoned Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal for questioning on Wednesday in Ranchi in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. Singhal was questioned for around 9 hours on Tuesday, 10 May, ANI reported.
On Friday, 6 May, the ED had conducted raids against the bureaucrat, her businessman husband Abhishek Jha, and others in Jharkhand and a few other locations. Suman Kumar, who is her husband's Chartered Accountant as per IANS, was arrested in this case on 7 May.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI and IANS.)
