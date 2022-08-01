Lawyer in PILs Against CM Soren Over ‘Mining Irregularities’ Arrested in Kolkata

Hours after the West Bengal Police arrested three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand on Sunday, 31 July, Rajiv Kumar, the lawyer who has filed Public Interest Litigations (PILs) against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over alleged mining irregularities, was also arrested by the Kolkata Police.

Kumar was arrested on charges of allegedly duping people of money amounting to Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, the three arrested MLAs are: Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri, and Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira. On Sunday, they were suspended from the Congress party.