Presidential Polls: O P Rajbhar, JMM Declare Support for NDA'S Droupadi Murmu
Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has 6 MLAs in the UP assembly.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday, 14 July, officially announced its support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, who may become the first person from a tribal community to occupy the top post.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) also announced that it will support her in the presidential election.
According to Hindustan Times, JMM President Shibu Soren issued a one-page letter which said:
“You are all aware that former Jharkhand Governor and Adivasi woman Droupadi Murmu is a candidate in the upcoming Presidential election. It is for the first time after Independence that an Adivasi woman will be getting a chance to become President of India. After much deliberation and discussion our party has decided to vote in favour of Droupadi Murmu.”Jharkhand Mukti Morcha President Shibu Soren
“Parliamentarians and legislators are directed to vote in favour of presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu,” said the letter addressed to JMM legislators.
Murmu had recently visited Hemant and Shibu Soren in Ranchi seeking their support.
Moreover, speaking to reporters, SBSP leader Rajbhar said the decision was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers. The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.
A few days ago, the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra had announced its support for Murmu.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.