Booked for Assaulting Noida Woman, Who Is Purported BJP Leader Shrikant Tyagi?

While he claims to be a leader in the BJP's Kisan Morcha, the party has denied that he is even a member.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
Noida’s Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B witnessed the entry of bulldozers on Monday morning, 8 August, that went on to raze an allegedly illegal construction attached to the residence of purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi.
Days earlier, Tyagi was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for assaulting a woman after an argument with her inside the society.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has, however, slammed the BJP for allegedly protecting the supposed leader and tweeted a collage of Tyagi’s photos with BJP leaders.
So who is Shrikant Tyagi? What was the argument about? Why were bulldozers brought in? Here’s what we know.
Tyagi identifies himself on social media as a national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha. While his Facebook profile picture is a photo of him sharing the dais with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself, his cover photo is with BJP national president JP Nadda.
Further, his profile carries many posters with the BJP symbol on it.
However, with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) taking cognizance of the foul language and assault by Tyagi, the saffron party has distanced itself from the alleged leader.
Meanwhile, BJP party MP Mahesh Sharma has claimed that he had never seen the accused at any party function and clarified that Shrikant Tyagi was never a BJP worker.
Sharma also reached Grand Omaxe society and took in complaints of the residents who said that Tyagi used to exploit benefits of being a party member. Mahesh Sharma said that he had received direction from top leadership to visit the society over the matter.
The spat took place when the woman raised objections against planting of some trees by the BJP leader, citing violation of rules.
Tyagi claimed that he was within his rights to do so, and resorted to obscenities while speaking to the society resident. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, which showed Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman.
In the video, Tyagi also pushed the woman after which others witnessing the argument stopped him.
The woman said,
Soon after the incident, other women residents of the society gathered and demonstrated against Tyagi. They demanded an apology from the accused for the inappropriate words. The women alleged that the BJP leader is trying to lay claim on the society's land by planting his trees.
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also condemned the incident and tweeted that she is speaking to the UP Police to ensure an FIR has been filed against the accused.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a collage of Tyagi’s photos with BJP leaders and said, “Did the BJP government not know for so many years that the construction of the Noida BJP leader is illegal? Bulldozer action is for show. The government is avoiding the answers to these questions."
Gandhi asked, “Who is giving the courage to 10-15 goons to indecently threaten a woman so openly? Who is it that kept saving him? Under whose protection did his hooliganism and illegal business flourish?”
The Trinamool Congress also slammed the BJP over the issue. Dr Shashi Panja, senior cabinet minister in Mamata Banerjee's government, claimed that the BJP does not believe in 'nari shakti' (women empowerment) which they speak of.
On Monday, the bulldozers demolished a roof-like extension outside Tyagi's residence.
Hammers were also used to destroy the allegedly illegal constructions at the housing society.
Residents of the complex were also seen cheering and celebrating after the demolition, praising the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
