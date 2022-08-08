Booked for Assaulting Noida Woman, Who Is Purported BJP Leader Shrikant Tyagi?

Further, his profile carries many posters with the BJP symbol on it.

However, with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) taking cognizance of the foul language and assault by Tyagi, the saffron party has distanced itself from the alleged leader.

Meanwhile, BJP party MP Mahesh Sharma has claimed that he had never seen the accused at any party function and clarified that Shrikant Tyagi was never a BJP worker.

Sharma also reached Grand Omaxe society and took in complaints of the residents who said that Tyagi used to exploit benefits of being a party member. Mahesh Sharma said that he had received direction from top leadership to visit the society over the matter.