30-Year-Old Rapes, Injures Minor Girl in Delhi; DCW Urges Police to Take Action
At present, the minor is under treatment at a hospital.
(Trigger Warning: Description of injuries due to physical and sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)
'When will this country be safe for women?,' asked the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal on Thursday, 16 June after a 30-year-old man allegedly brutally raped an eight-year-old girl in Delhi's Badarpur area.
At present, the minor is under treatment at a hospital.
In a notice to the Delhi Police, the commission wrote, "The child was found in a critical condition, there were bite marks all over her body and she was bleeding profusely."
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the DCW chairperson posted the notice and wrote in Hindi, "In Delhi, the limit of cruelty is crossed...The situation is bad. We are doing our best to help her. Notice has been issued to the police. But when will the perpetrators be punished severely? When will the country be safe for women?"
What Had Happened?
As per the DCW notice, the girl's mother said that she had gone outside her house for work, leaving her 8-year-old daughter behind.
Thereafter, the accused, who was a tenant in the same building, took away the girl and raped her.
In light of the alleged crime, the commission urged the police to provide a copy of FIR registered, details of accused(s) arrested, and a detailed action taken report in the matter.
Further, the commission asked the police to provide the aforementioned information by 12 pm on 20 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.