30-Year-Old Rapes, Injures Minor Girl in Delhi; DCW Urges Police to Take Action

(Trigger Warning: Description of injuries due to physical and sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)

'When will this country be safe for women?,' asked the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal on Thursday, 16 June after a 30-year-old man allegedly brutally raped an eight-year-old girl in Delhi's Badarpur area.

At present, the minor is under treatment at a hospital.