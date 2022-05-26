Delhi: 1 Held, 5 Minors Apprehended for Alleged Sexual Assault of 12-Yr-Old

As per the girl's parents, who called to inform the police of the crime on 20 May, Aakrosh 'befriended' the minor girl and took her to a jungle near the Railway line, where five other minor boys were present, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West told The Quint.

The 21-year-old and two others proceeded to allegedly assault the minor, while three others present at the spot watched the crime.

The girl later travelled back home and told her family about the act, the police official added.