BJP Leader Booked for Abusing, Assaulting Woman in Noida; Incident Caught On Cam
A spat ensued after the woman raised objections against planting some trees in the Grand Omaxe society.
BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi was booked by the UP police on Friday, 5 August, for assaulting a woman after an argument with her inside a housing society in Noida.
The spat took place at the Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B when the woman raised objections against planting some trees by the BJP leader, citing violation of rules.
Tyagi claimed that he was within his rights to do so, and resorted to obscenities while speaking to the society resident. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media which showed Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman.
Subsequently, Noida Police said that a case has been registered against the BJP leader and investigation into the incident has started.
"Shrikant Tyagi has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).”Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Ankita Sharma
BJP Leader Insulted Woman's Husband, Threatened Her
In the video, the BJP leader is seen hurling abusive words for the woman and made derogatory remarks about her husband. Tyagi then pushed the woman after which others witnessing the argument stopped him.
The woman said, “Srikant Tyagi lives on the ground floor in this society. He was encroaching upon the plants here and I asked him to remove the plants. At this, he said, ‘If you touch the plants then I will touch you.’ He abused me a lot and abused my husband and my child.”
Soon after the incident, other female residents of the society gathered and demonstrated against Tyagi. They demanded an apology from the accused for the inappropriate words. The women alleged that the BJP leader is trying to lay claim on the society's land by planting his trees.
On his Facebook profile, Shrikant Tyagi has claimed himself as the National Co-ordinator in BJP Kisan Morcha. However, a local BJP office-bearer said that he is not associated with the Noida unit of the party and holds no post here.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak tweeted, 'How many filthy abuses were hurled at the women! It is the people of Noida who build and run the city. The hooliganism and indecent behavior of the BJP leader with the women is a slap on the face of the city.”
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also condemned the incident and tweeted that she is speaking to the UP Police to ensure an FIR has been filed against the accused.
(With inputs from PTI.)
