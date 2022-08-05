BJP Leader Booked for Abusing, Assaulting Woman in Noida; Incident Caught On Cam

BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi was booked by the UP police on Friday, 5 August, for assaulting a woman after an argument with her inside a housing society in Noida.

The spat took place at the Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B when the woman raised objections against planting some trees by the BJP leader, citing violation of rules.

Tyagi claimed that he was within his rights to do so, and resorted to obscenities while speaking to the society resident. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media which showed Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman.

Subsequently, Noida Police said that a case has been registered against the BJP leader and investigation into the incident has started.