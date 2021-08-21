Bombay HC Questions Maharashtra Govt on Non Cooperation in Anil Deshmukh Probe

The state government, however, argued that the high court had not indicated that the government would be bound to provide the documents to the CBI. Advocate Rafiq Dada, appearing for the state, said that the CBI should look into only those aspects of the case that relate to Deshmukh and his associates.

The bench directed Dada to share the list of documents that the government would be willing to provide for the purpose of the investigation.

A further hearing of the matter has been posted for 24 August.