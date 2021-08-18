SC Junks Maharashtra Govt's Plea Against CBI FIR on Anil Deshmukh

The top court refused to interfere with the 22 July order of the Bombay High Court and dismissed the petition.



The top court emphasised that CBI has to investigate all aspects of the allegations and it cannot be limited. It further added that this will be like denuding the powers of a constitutional court.



Advocate Rahul Chitnis, representing the Maharashtra government, submitted that the state has withdrawn consent for the CBI probe and the high court direction for a probe was limited to allegations of collection of money from bars and restaurants.