ED Issues Fresh Summons to Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

In more trouble for former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Anil Deshmukh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned him for questioning in connection with the money laundering probe into the alleged misuse of office and bribery case.

An ED official related to the development said, "Yes, we have sent summons to Deshmukh for questioning." This is the fifth summons by the ED to the NCP leader in connection with the case.

The fresh summons comes a day after the Supreme Court refused to grant interim relief to Deshmukh, who had sought protection from any coercive action in a money-laundering case.

Deshmukh has been allegedly accused of money-laundering and the matter is being probed by the ED.