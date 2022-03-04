Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Polls Strengthen DMK vs BJP Political Narrative

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance in the recently held urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu was significant for two reasons. The BJP's gain was noticeable, as the party not just increased its vote share, but also finished second and third in several wards.

However, analysts say that while BJP wants to emerge as an alternative to both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in the Dravidian state, the party is far from becoming a big player.

This, even as the party performed its best in the local polls, which is being considered a precursor to the Assembly elections.