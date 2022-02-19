ADVERTISEMENT

TN Local Body Polls: BJP Booth Agent Objects to Woman's Hijab at Polling Centre

All political parties objected to the BJP member's behaviour, following which he was asked by the police to leave.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representation.</p></div>
i

As voting for urban local bodies is underway in Tamil Nadu, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth agent at a polling centre in Madurai was forced to leave after objecting to a woman voter wearing hijab.

Following objections by the DMK and the AIADMK, the police intervened and the agent, identified as Girirajan, was asked to leave the booth, Deccan Herald (DH) reported.

In a video being circulating on social media, Girirajan can be seen holding the voters' list and asking how will the voters be recognised if they cover their faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin said that it is a habit of the BJP to create issues like these and that the people of Tamil Nadu will vote for the right party.

DMK MP Kanimozhi told ANI: "It's very sad that they turn people against people in the name of religion. What a woman chooses to wear is her right."

The incident comes amid the ongoing controversy in neighbouring Karnataka over Muslim girls wearing hijab with school uniforms in educational institutions.

Also Read

Dupatta, Hijab, or Turban, Why Discriminate Over One's Choice of Dress?

Dupatta, Hijab, or Turban, Why Discriminate Over One's Choice of Dress?

(With inputs from Deccan Herald and ANI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×