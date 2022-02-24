AIADMK Cadres Unhappy With Party’s Continuing Ties With the BJP

After AIADMK’s loss in the 2022 Tamil Nadu urban local body polls, AIADMK cadres feel their tie with BJP has been detrimental. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The News Minute)
Will a continued alliance with the BJP hurt the AIADMK further? This is a major question raised after the AIADMK’s loss in the 2022 Tamil Nadu urban local body polls.
The Dravidian major bowed out following the poll results on Tuesday, 22 February, with the DMK winning all 21 municipal corporations, 61.41 percent of the municipal councilor seats, and 57.59 percent of town panchayat seats. However, what hit the AIADMK hardest was its rout in the western districts of Tamil Nadu – Erode, Salem (Salem Corporation), Coimbatore (Corporation) etc – considered the party’s bastion.
With this loss, the existing resentment within the party over its continuation in the NDA has only grown, say sources.
Ahead of the local body polls, the AIADMK announced that it was contesting separately for the civic polls, but would continue its alliance with the BJP for all future elections (Assembly and Lok Sabha).
The AIADMK also lost in the Edappadi municipality in Salem, the hometown of former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami; and in all six municipalities in Theni district, including Periyakulam, where former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam hails from.
A former Lok Sabha member of the AIADMK tells TNM that many AIADMK cadres now feel the party should not align with the BJP ever.
Within party circles, many feel that not attacking the BJP and its policies during campaigns has also cost the AIADMK.
Party leaders are still reluctant to openly decry the alliance; KC Palanisamy, who was ousted from the party a few years ago, says that the absence of an ideological alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP is the main issue.
The BJP has been on an overdrive since the results came out, projecting itself as the main opposition in Tamil Nadu. Almost every national BJP leader has tweeted congratulating state president K Annamalai.
Though the numbers are indicative of a growth for the BJP, it does not point to the party becoming a ‘viable alternative’ in the state as claimed by many BJP leaders.
In fact this narrative has irked the AIADMK further. When BJP media spokesperson SG Suryah tweeted that in Coimbatore, AIADMK would have lost in eight or nine seats if not for the BJP, AIADMK IT wing Secretary Singai Ramachandran said the BJP is living in a dreamland.
Posting a data chart on Twitter, Ramachandran said, “Once again, we didn't win because of BJP, we won with our work. Stop spreading fake news.” Ramachandran later also posted a detailed thread on the same.
Singai Ramachandran also said the propaganda that AIADMK lost 100 wards in Coimbatore because of disassociating itself with the BJP is also false. BJP contested in 97 wards out of 100 wards in Coimbatore, and won no seats.
He concluded that even if the BJP’s votes were added to the AIADMK’s kitty, they would still not have won.
In this election, the party failed to open its account in 10 districts. The BJP was also routed in the Kongu-districts (western district), where the party claims its presence is growing rapidly. Despite Coimbatore South having a BJP MP, the party’s candidates in 67 wards out of 100 wards in the Coimbatore corporation lost their deposits, Palanisamy points out.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
