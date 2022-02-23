TN Urban Polls: BJP's Sole Winner in Chennai Corporation Is a Godse Supporter

BJP has won one of the councillor seats out of 200 wards in the Greater Chennai Corporation. Uma Anandan won ward 134, West Mambalam, becoming the sole winner for the party in the city.
This ward had seen severe water logging during the many spells of heavy rain in 2021. According to the BJP, Uma Anandan won because of anti-incumbency.
In a video clip that did the rounds on social media, an interviewer asks Uma, “Are you saying that the majority of those who pick up knives and guns are Christians and Muslims?” to which Uma replies, “Yes.”
As the results of Tamil Nadu urban local body polls came in on Tuesday, 22 February, many on social media posted clips of old interviews given by Uma Anandan, where she is seen defending the caste-system, standing for Brahmin supremacy, and using derogatory language against Dalit leaders like VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and anti-caste activists like Periyar.
BJP has won 22 corporation seats, 56 municipality wards, and 230 Town Panchayat wards across Tamil Nadu. The single-phase election was held to fill up 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu.
A total of 74,416 candidates including many independents were contesting.
