Tribals Working For Hindus, Christians to Be Fined: Bastar Gram Sabha's Diktat

Tensions over 'religious conversion' have escalated in Chhattisgarh's Bastar following the violence witnessed in Narayanpur district on 2 January 2023. A protest organised by a group of tribals, led by right-wing leaders, over alleged 'forced conversion' of tribals into Christianity had turned violent, leaving a church vandalised.

The mob's assault had come in the wake of hundreds of Adivasi Christians facing attacks – leading to their exodus – in several parts of Bastar.

Responding to the controversial diktat, Bastar District Collector Chandan Kumar said that action will be taken against those discriminating against others on the basis of religion, caste, or community.

He also said that there is 'vested interest' – and that some people are trying to 'disturb the fabric of the society'.