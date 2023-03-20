Tribals Working For Hindus, Christians to Be Fined: Bastar Gram Sabha's Diktat

Using the powers vested by the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), a gram sabha in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division allegedly passed a resolution, directing members of tribal communities to not work in fields owned by Christians or Hindus.
Using the powers vested by the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), a gram sabha in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division allegedly passed a resolution, directing members of tribal communities to not work in fields owned by (tribal) Christians or (tribal) Hindus.
In the same diktat, they prohibited Christians from cremating bodies within the village limits.
On Sunday, 12 March, members of Ransargipal village, under the Tokapal tehsil of Bastar district, held the gram sabha and passed the resolution claiming that there was an atmosphere of "disturbance" in the area.
Tensions over 'religious conversion' have escalated in Chhattisgarh's Bastar following the violence witnessed in Narayanpur district on 2 January 2023. A protest organised by a group of tribals, led by right-wing leaders, over alleged 'forced conversion' of tribals into Christianity had turned violent, leaving a church vandalised.
The mob's assault had come in the wake of hundreds of Adivasi Christians facing attacks – leading to their exodus – in several parts of Bastar.
Responding to the controversial diktat, Bastar District Collector Chandan Kumar said that action will be taken against those discriminating against others on the basis of religion, caste, or community.
He also said that there is 'vested interest' – and that some people are trying to 'disturb the fabric of the society'.
A fact-finding team comprising several civil societies and members, including Irfan Engineer, Director, Centre for Study of Society and Secularism; Ranchi-based journalist Ashok Verma; Brijendra Tiwari, Convener, the All India People's Forum, Chhattisgarh; and others visited the villages which had expelled the tribal Christians between 22 December and 24 December 2022.
The fact-finding team visited numerous relief camps and villages, and interacted with the victims, as well as the non-Christian Adivasis, including the village sarpanch and residents. The report stated:
Section 4(d) of PESA says that every gram sabha shall be competent to safeguard and preserve the traditions and customs of the people, their cultural identity, community resources, and the customary mode of dispute resolution.
Around a week after the fact-finding team's visit, an anti-Christian mob led by members of right-wing groups vandalised the church in Narayanpur and injured policemen in the process.
Talking to The Quint, Ravindra Choubey, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Chhattisgarh, said that such events are an attempt to disturb peace and harmony in Bastar.
He further added that "representatives of the gram sabha and the Panchayat Raj will be trained so that the villagers understand the intended meaning of PESA, and there's no scope of misinterpretation."
Talking to The Quint, Manish Kunjam, a local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and also a tribal, said there's context behind these resolutions.
Kunjam further added that the practice of excluding people who don't follow the tribal rules/village rules is not new.
Another tribal leader, who did not want to be named, said, "Our values are getting sidelined. Our people are walking away from age-old practices, and one day, our culture will be extinct. This could only be changed if the tribal community takes initiative, and so you are witnessing the events unfold, people using the law to save their culture."
However, Bela Bhatia, a Bastar-based lawyer and human rights activist, said that the 'discriminatory resolution' goes against the 'very intent and spirit of the PESA' that aims to protect and expand the rights of all Adivasis, not reduce them.
