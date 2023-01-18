Photos: Month After Exodus, Fearful Tribal Christians Return Home in Narayanpur

A month after they were allegedly forced out of their homes in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, tribal Christians have started returning to their villages. However, they say things are not the same as they now live in fear of being outcast again. "Scared to leave their homes" or even "sleep alone at night" after the violence, a few villagers in Narayanpur's Remawand village are staying together at Ramala's home. Ramala, a widow who lives alone, is photographed at her home here.