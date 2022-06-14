Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 42 As Four Get Buried by Landslide in Guwahati

Cycle rickshaw drivers wade through a flooded street after rains in Guwahati.
(Photo: PTI/Dasarath Deka)
A massive landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Assam's Guwahati claimed four lives on Tuesday, 14 June. A flood-like situation was witnessed in various parts of the city.
The four victims were construction workers who got buried alive by the landslides at the Nijarapar hillside of Guwahati's Boragaon, Guwahati Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said.
The incident occurred at around 1:30 am in the dark.
A State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team was tasked with the rescue operation. After six hours of searching, the SDRF personnel recovered four bodies from the debris.
With this, the death toll this year in the flood-affected Northeastern state of Assam has risen to 42, as per IANS.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati issued a 'Red Alert' for Assam and Meghalaya on Monday, 13 June.
According to reports, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) identified six areas, namely Kharghuli, Hengerabari, Kamakhya, Silpukhuri, and Chandmari Colony, where property damages have been reported due to the floods.
Reports of landslips were also received from Dima Hasao and Cachar districts on Tuesday.
The continuous downpour caused widespread waterlogging and blocked major roads across the city. It has reportedly been raining since Monday night.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rain in Guwahati on 14 June.
Several vehicles were stuck in knee-deep waters on the road as their engines had failed due to the flood-like situation.
Cars broke down on the road due to the flood-like situation.
"Extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh during next five days" is expected, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Tuesday.
Heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Guwahati city for the next couple of days.
"Localised flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas" of the aforementioned regions is likely, IMD said. Localised mudslides or landslides have been predicted.
Disruption of traffic and damage to roads might also occur, the IMD warning added.
The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration took to Twitter to post numerous visuals of the flood-affected area, including that of paths being cleared after the landslide and a tree that had been uprooted in the storm.
It also issued an advisory which said, "In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential. If your residence is prone to water logging/landslides pls consider shifting to a safer location or please contact District Administration at 1077/ 86381 12297."
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued residents from flood-affected areas in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The ASDMA has provided emergency contacts for the people who need aid. "The administration is ready to assist the people at all times," it said in a tweet.
(With inputs from IANS and The Hindu.)
