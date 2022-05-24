Assam CM Himanta Biswa Visits Flood-Hit Haflong, Dima Hasao Area; Assures Aid

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the family of those who were killed in the floods on Tuesday, 23 May.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sarma)
With Assam still reeling under severe floods caused due to pre-monsoon showers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, 24 May, visited the flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation.
The CM met people affected by floods and landslides at Haflong, Dima Hasao, and Sarkari Bagan area and assured them of financial relief. Sarma also directed authorities to ensure quick restoration of road connectivity in the region.
He tweeted,
He also visited temporary relief camps in Lower Haflong High school and LP school in Haflong region to review medical facilities and interacted with inmates.
He tweeted on Tuesday, “Asked DC (district collector) to look after their needs and help them repair their houses. There are total 149 inmates.”
Sarma visited temporary relief camps in Lower Haflong High school and LP school in Haflong region on Tuesday, 23 May.
The CM has ordered the District Collector to help them repair their houses.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sarma held a meeting with government officials and Dima Hasao District Administration to review the preliminary destruction caused due to landslide. He stressed on restoration of damaged roads in the flood and immediately resuming full-scale transportation.
Sarma tweeted, “Assured that both the Central and the State Governments will help North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with adequate funds to tide over the present crisis. We are working to mitigate the risk due to landslides.”
The CM held a meeting with government officials and Dima Hasao District Administration to review the preliminary destruction caused due to landslide
The Chief Minister also met the kin of those who were killed in the floods. He offered condolences to family members of three people who lost their lives to floods in Haflong, namely: Kiseteung Jeme (34), Nichilungle Zenme (12), and Pauramsuilungbe Jeme (48).
He promised financial assistance from the Government of Assam to the families and said that the government has already released ex gratia payment to the affected families.
The chief minister also met the family of those who were killed in the floods.
The CM promised financial assistance from the Government of Assam to the families of those who were killed in the floods.
On Monday, six more people died in the Assam floods, taking the total death toll to 24, as per the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
According to the agency, a total of 19 people lost their lives in the flood while five were killed in landslides in different districts. Over 7.19 lakh people in 22 districts have been hit by the floods.
Additionally, Hojai district has allocated Rs 3 crore for providing gratuitous relief to flood-affected people.