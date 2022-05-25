Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 27, Over 5.8 Lakh Still Affected

Villagers wade through a flood-affected area following heavy rains in Hojai district of Assam.
(Photo: PTI)
As Assam reels under the incessant rainfall and consequent floods, the disaster has now claimed 27 lives and has affected more than 5.8 lakh people in 18 different districts as of Wednesday, 25 May.
Of the total deaths, 21 were killed in floods and remaining in landslides in different districts.
However, an official at the State Disaster Management Authority said that the flood situation has improved due to a decrease in rainfall.
Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, chief executive, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), said on Wednesday,
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted more rains in the next few days in the northeastern states, including Assam.
Officials said that at least 5,80,145 people, including 1,15,208 children, of 1,374 villages have been affected in 18 of the state's 34 districts. Of the 18 districts, Nagaon, Cachar, and Morigaon were the worst hit by the floods.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, 24 May, visited the flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation.
The CM met people affected by floods and landslides at Haflong, Dima Hasao, and Sarkari Bagan area and assured them of financial relief. Sarma also directed authorities to ensure quick restoration of road connectivity in the region.
He also held a meeting on Tuesday with government officials and Dima Hasao District Administration to review the preliminary destruction caused due to landslide. He stressed on restoration of damaged roads in the flood and immediately resuming full-scale transportation.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS.)