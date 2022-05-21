Assam Floods: Train Stranded; After Walking for 3 Days, We Were Finally Rescued

Assam floods: Rescued after three days of walking after my train was stranded.
Floods in Assam have affected over 6 lakh people in the state. Several districts have submerged in the floodwater due to heavy rainfall.
On 13 May, I was travelling by train, which got stranded midway due to floods.
Around 11:30 pm, we started our journey for Silchar from Guwahati through Haflong via train. We reached Haflong next morning at 8:40 am and the train was not able to move further, so we had to stop there.
I decided to wait at the Haflong railway station but the weather conditions didn't improve.
I was travelling with a few of my friends. Everyone was saying that we should move forward. We started for Harangajao. First, we had to reach Jatinga. This journey was one of those journeys I would not want to go back in time and recollect.
Locals there informed us about evacuation taking place from Ditokcherra.
So, we started walking for Ditokcherra by covering a distance more than 8 km. We could see chopper of the Indian Air Force for evacuation.
They were trying to evacuate everyone, but that was impossible given the weather conditions. So, first they tried to evacuate kids, elderly people, and women from the place. They said it wasn't possible for them to evacuate everyone and people who are in a condition to move forward should walk and reach to the plains.
On Monday, I reached Damcherra to board a train and we were finally rescued by the afternoon.
The current condition of the state is not good due to heavy rainfall, landslides, and floods. We are under red alert and the weather forecast says that there would be constant rainfall for the next seven-eight days.
We have no idea what we are going to see in the coming days. Just pray for us, for the speedy recovery of the people, and hope there would be sunshine and things would be sorted out very soon.
