Assam Floods: Train Stranded; After Walking for 3 Days, We Were Finally Rescued

Locals there informed us about evacuation taking place from Ditokcherra.

So, we started walking for Ditokcherra by covering a distance more than 8 km. We could see chopper of the Indian Air Force for evacuation.

They were trying to evacuate everyone, but that was impossible given the weather conditions. So, first they tried to evacuate kids, elderly people, and women from the place. They said it wasn't possible for them to evacuate everyone and people who are in a condition to move forward should walk and reach to the plains.