Assam CM Himanta Biswa Visits Flood-Hit Haflong, Dima Hasao Area; Assures Aid

With Assam still reeling under severe floods caused due to pre-monsoon showers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, 24 May, visited the flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation.

The CM met people affected by floods and landslides at Haflong, Dima Hasao, and Sarkari Bagan area and assured them of financial relief. Sarma also directed authorities to ensure quick restoration of road connectivity in the region.

He tweeted,