Assam CM Himanta Biswa Visits Flood-Hit Haflong, Dima Hasao Area; Assures Aid
Sarma directed authorities to restore damaged roads in the flood and immediately resuming full-scale transportation.
With Assam still reeling under severe floods caused due to pre-monsoon showers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, 24 May, visited the flood-hit areas to take stock of the situation.
The CM met people affected by floods and landslides at Haflong, Dima Hasao, and Sarkari Bagan area and assured them of financial relief. Sarma also directed authorities to ensure quick restoration of road connectivity in the region.
He tweeted,
“In view of the first wave of flood and destruction it caused to the hill district, we visited Haflong, district HQ of Dima Hasao and inspected landslide areas, including a road at Sarkari Bagan area which got badly damaged by floods. Restoration work will start soon.”
He also visited temporary relief camps in Lower Haflong High school and LP school in Haflong region to review medical facilities and interacted with inmates.
He tweeted on Tuesday, “Asked DC (district collector) to look after their needs and help them repair their houses. There are total 149 inmates.”
Restoration of Damaged Roads
Earlier on Tuesday, Sarma held a meeting with government officials and Dima Hasao District Administration to review the preliminary destruction caused due to landslide. He stressed on restoration of damaged roads in the flood and immediately resuming full-scale transportation.
Sarma tweeted, “Assured that both the Central and the State Governments will help North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with adequate funds to tide over the present crisis. We are working to mitigate the risk due to landslides.”
Due to landslides and waterlogging, train services have also been affected with several being cancelled. In the hilly areas, trains have been suspended for over a week now due to landslides and damaged tracks.
CM Meets Kin of Deceased
The Chief Minister also met the kin of those who were killed in the floods. He offered condolences to family members of three people who lost their lives to floods in Haflong, namely: Kiseteung Jeme (34), Nichilungle Zenme (12), and Pauramsuilungbe Jeme (48).
He promised financial assistance from the Government of Assam to the families and said that the government has already released ex gratia payment to the affected families.
What Happened?
On Monday, six more people died in the Assam floods, taking the total death toll to 24, as per the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
According to the agency, a total of 19 people lost their lives in the flood while five were killed in landslides in different districts. Over 7.19 lakh people in 22 districts have been hit by the floods.
The state government had granted an additional Rs 2 crore each to Cachar and Dima Hasao districts to provide relief to the affected citizens.
Additionally, Hojai district has allocated Rs 3 crore for providing gratuitous relief to flood-affected people.
