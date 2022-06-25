Assam Floods: 10 More People, Including 4 Children, Killed; Death Toll at 118

Ten more people, including four children, died in Assam's devastating floods in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 118 on Saturday, 25 June.

While two deaths each were reported from Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj, and Udalguri districts due to the floods and landslides, one death each was recorded from Cachar and Morigaon.

The flood situation is grim in the town of Silchar in Cachar district as it remains submerged for the sixth consecutive day.

According to a bulletin by the Assam State Management Disaster Authority (ASDMA), over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts are still affected by the floods, recording an improvement in the situation, as compared to the 45.34 lakh recorded a day before.