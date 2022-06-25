Assam Floods: 10 More People, Including 4 Children, Killed; Death Toll at 118

A vendor wades through a flooded street in Kamrup district, Assam on Friday, 24 June
(Photo: PTI)
Ten more people, including four children, died in Assam's devastating floods in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 118 on Saturday, 25 June.
While two deaths each were reported from Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj, and Udalguri districts due to the floods and landslides, one death each was recorded from Cachar and Morigaon.
The flood situation is grim in the town of Silchar in Cachar district as it remains submerged for the sixth consecutive day.
According to a bulletin by the Assam State Management Disaster Authority (ASDMA), over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts are still affected by the floods, recording an improvement in the situation, as compared to the 45.34 lakh recorded a day before.
Packets with food, drinking water bottles, and other essentials are being airdropped in the town by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, and this will continue till the situation improves, said Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli.
Two drones have also been deployed in Silchar for carrying out flood inundation mapping as well as to provide relief materials to the affected people.
The IAF said in a statement that it has been conducting flood relief operations in Assam and Meghalaya since 21 June.
Since then, the IAF has flown around 74 missions, rescued 253 stranded persons and dropped over 200 tonnes of relief material as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation.
