Assam Floods: With 7 More Fatalities, Death Toll Rises to 108; Rescue Ops On

Seven more people have died in the floods in Assam in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 108 as of Friday, 24 June.

The flood situation in the state remains grim with around 45.34 lakh people reeling under the deluge, said officials. They said that the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers along with their tributaries are in spate, even as floodwaters started receding from a few areas, reported PTI.

District officials said that the situation in Silchar is alarming with most areas still under water and nearly 3 lakh people affected by an acute shortage of food, clean drinking water, and medicines.