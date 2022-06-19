Assam's Flood Situation Worsens; 8 More Die, Taking Death Toll to 63

At least eight more people died in incidents of floods and landslide on Saturday, 18 June, as Assam continued to reel under floods, taking the statewide death toll to 63.

A release from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday said that of the eight deaths reported in the past 24 hours, two people were buried alive in a landslide, and six drowned in the flood waters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took stock of the situation and assured “all possible support” to the state from the Centre.