Telegram Channel Made in Tihar Linked to Ambani Bomb Scare: Report

In the latest update in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case, a private cyber agency has identified the source of the telegram channel, allegedly run by the terror organisation Jaish-ul-Hind, to have been created in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, reported The Indian Express.
The cyber agency was tasked by an unnamed investigation agency, asking to probe into the location of the phone which created the channel, the outcome of which has been shared with the Delhi Police Special Cell by central agencies, added the report.
A message was posted on the Telegram channel on 27 February, claiming responsibility for the bomb scare incident near Antilia, the home of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, where the Mumbai Police on Thursday, 25 February, retrieved an abandoned SUV laden with explosives.
Previously, when the telegram channel was first discovered, Jaish Ul Hind sent out a letter denying any involvement in the incident. The Quint reached out to sources in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Mumbai Police who said that they had not established any link of the incident with Jaish-ul-Hind so far.
The first letter that was circulated and was widely being claimed as the one taking responsibility for planting the SUV across media houses said, “This was just the trailer and the big picture is yet to come.”
“Now you must be wondering who we are. We are the same ‘Aqlaq’ you killed for one cow. We are the people you massacred in the Delhi pogrom. We are the sisters you raped in Gujarat. We are you worst nightmare,” the letter said, adding, “We have a problem with corporate prostitutes like you who have sold their souls to the BJP and RSS.”
The letter further threatened the Ambanis and asked them to send money via a payment link through cryptocurrency.
After the letter went viral and was being widely reported by the Indian media, a letter of ‘denial’ surfaced on Monday which said that the outfit had nothing against Indian business tycoons.
Further, stating that it was aware of a Telegram account being run in its name, the outfit said: “By this poster we want to clear that ‘Jaish-uI-Hind’ has no relation with the incident (that) happened outside the Mukesh Ambani bungalow. The alleged telegram account and poster has no link with Jaish-ul-Hind.”
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
