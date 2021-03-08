Ambani Bomb Scare: ATS Files Murder Case in Mansukh Hiren’s Death

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a murder case against unidentified people, in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

Forty-five-year-old Mansukh Hiren was reportedly found dead on the banks of a creek along near Mumbai on Friday, 5 March.

PTI has cited an official as saying that the ATS has filed the case on the order of the state home department under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, disappearance of evidence, and a criminal conspiracy.

Hiren’s family members had already been demanding the registration of a murder case, at first even refusing to take possession of the body. Hiren’s wife Vimla had filed a complaint with the police.