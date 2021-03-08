Ambani Bomb Scare: Case Over Recovery of Explosives Handed to NIA

The investigation into the case regarding recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA is now in the process of re-registering the case.

The case was so far being probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

A vehicle, laden with twenty gelatin sticks, had been found parked near Ambani's residence, Antilia, triggering a bomb scare on Thursday, 25 February. As per the Mumbai Police, the stationary vehicle had been noticed at around 3 pm on Thursday.