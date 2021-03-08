Ambani Bomb Scare: ATS Files Murder Case in Mansukh Hiren’s Death

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a murder case against unidentified people, in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence.
Forty-five-year-old Mansukh Hiren was reportedly found dead on the banks of a creek along near Mumbai on Friday, 5 March.
PTI has cited an official as saying that the ATS has filed the case on the order of the state home department under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, disappearance of evidence, and a criminal conspiracy.
Hiren’s family members had already been demanding the registration of a murder case, at first even refusing to take possession of the body. Hiren’s wife Vimla had filed a complaint with the police.
MORE DETAILS
As per PTI, formal orders to hand over the investigation into Hiren’s death to the ATS were issued on Saturday, 6 March, night.
Hiren’s autopsy report had on Saturday reserved the opinion on the cause of his death, reported PTI, citing officials who also added that no visible external injuries were spotted on his body.
Further, as per PTI, the officials have said that the viscera has been sent for forensic analysis.
The police was initially reported to be suspecting that Hiren may have died by suicide, and a case of accidental death had previously been registered.
BACKGROUND
A vehicle, laden with twenty gelatin sticks, parked close to Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, triggered a bomb scare on the evening of Thursday, 25 February.
As per the Mumbai Police, the stationary vehicle was noticed at around 3 pm on Thursday.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined