Veteran Akali Dal Leader, Three-Time MLA Tota Singh Passes Away at 81

Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Leader and three time MLA, Jathedar Tota Singh, died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Saturday morning.

The 80-year-old, a trusted lieutenant of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, had been hospitalised for a few days due to a liver problem.

He began his political career as a sarpanch in his native Didare Wala village, which is located in the Moga district's Nihalsinghwala Assembly segment. He was elected district president of the Akali Dal in Ferozepur, the state's largest district, in 1969. Tota ran for the Moga constituency in 1997, and then-chief minister Badal appointed him as education minister in the SAD-BJP coalition.

He is renowned with making English a compulsory subject from Class 1 in the state government schools.