Accepting Party’s Defeat, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Resigns as SAD (Sanyukt)’s Chief

SAD (S) Chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa resigns from post after party's poor performance in the Punjab Assembly elections.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa)
Taking responsibility for the dismal performance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) (Sanyukta) in the Punjab Assembly elections, the party's president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Saturday, 12 March, resigned from his post.
SAD (Sankyukt) had convened a meeting of the party's senior office-bearers to analyse the reasons behind the party's non-performance.
However, the discretion to accept or deny the resignation lies in the hands of the party's core committee.
The SAD (Sanyukt) had contested from 15 seats as a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but only won from Lehera where party leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa had contested.
Party’s general secretary Damanvir Singh Phillaur stated that Dhindsa had always followed the great traditions of Akalis and asked if SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal had the courage to resign from his post too.
Phillaur further blamed wrong policies by Badal for the loss of the latter's father, SAD patron and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi constituency.
(With inputs from The Tribune and TNN.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)