Meet Gurmeet Khuddian, the Man Who Ended Parkash Singh Badal's Lambi Reign

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal is known as Baba Bohar or Banyan tree of Punjab politics. However, this tree was uprooted in the recent elections as Badal lost from his pocket-borough of Lambi in Sri Muktsar Sahib district. The Badal family’s ancestral village also lies in Lambi.

The man who ended Badal’s 25-year-long reign in Lambi is Gurmeet Singh Khuddian of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Formerly with the Congress, Khuddian wanted to contest against Badal in 2017 as well but he was not given a ticket. Instead, Captain Amarinder Singh contested from the seat and lost despite a strong showing by the Congress in rest of the state.

Khuddian is an agriculturalist. His father Jagdev Singh Khuddian was an MP from Faridkot in 1989 from the Simranjit Singh Mann faction of the SAD.

His father died under mysterious circumstances – he had disappeared from Khuddian village on 28 December 1989 and less than a week later his body was found in a canal nearby.