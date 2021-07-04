Punjab Power Crunch | CM to Share Legal Plan Against SAD-BJP PPAs

For this purpose, the finance department was directed to release Rs 500 crore to the PSPCL, as the corporation faces a financial crunch due to the pandemic, Hindustan Times reported.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has on multiple occasions rebelled against the chief minister, demanded a law to nullify the PPAs.

After a review meeting, the chief minister said that of the 139 PPAs signed during the SAD-BJP government, 17 were enough to cater to the state's full electricity demand, PTI reported.