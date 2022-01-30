Actor Assault Case: HC Gives Ultimatum to Dileep to Surrender Phones by Monday

Dileep had moved the court for an anticipatory bail plea in the case two weeks earlier, after which the court disallowed the arrest of the accused but permitted three days of questioning by police officials.

During the interrogation, the police had sought the phones used by the accused and found that Dileep and the others had changed phones in January 2022, after new allegations cropped up against them.

The accused also refused to surrender their previous phones. The police then moved an application, seeking the court to direct the accused to surrender their phones.

After hearing the application on Friday and Saturday, Justice Gopinath P said that the prosecution had every right to seek the phones used by the accused and ordered that these be given up by Monday.

"Having heard the parties, I am of the view that in light of the law laid down by Supreme Court and having regard to Section 45 of Evidence Act and Section 79A of Information Technology Act, the prosecution has every right to seek that the accused to hand over the mobile phones for forensic examination," he said.