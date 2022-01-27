Assault Case: Actor Dileep Gets Protection From Arrest Till 2 Feb

The Supreme Court, on 24 January, had rejected a plea by the Kerala government seeking more time to complete the trial in the assault case.
(Photo: Twitter)
The Kerala High Court has granted Malayalam film actor Dileep, and four others, protection from arrest until Wednesday, 2 February in the case regarding the alleged conspiracy to kill six police officials who have been investigating the case, as reported by Indian Express.
The court also posted the anticipatory bail pleas for hearing on next Wednesday. This reportedly came after the prosecution sought more time to analyse “digital evidences” the Crime Branch has gathered so far.
On 25 January, the Kerala High Court had granted the prosecution an additional 10 days to wrap up the examination of witnesses before the trial court in the assault case, as reported by LiveLaw.
Earlier, the High Court had permitted the State to summon five more witnesses, of which three have already been interrogated.
The initial order is set to expire on 27 January.
On 24 January, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea by the Kerala government seeking more time to complete the trial in the assault case.
A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar left it to the discretion of the trial court to take an appropriate decision. The bench said that it would consider the plea if the trial judge asked for more time.
In February 2017, a popular Malayalam actor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kerala's Kochi. The trial was nearing completion in December 2021 when startling allegations against Dileep, the prime accused in the case, surfaced, sending the investigation into a new direction.
A criminal conspiracy case was registered against Dileep, on 21 January 2022, after several audio clips came to light, in which the actor and one of his relatives allegedly appear to be conspiring to kill six police officials who have been investigating the case.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)