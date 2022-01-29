Kerala HC Orders Actor Dileep To Hand Over Mobile Phones to Registrar General

The court did not accept his argument, saying that the police have the power to seize any property from an accused which is pertinent to an investigation under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The judge also reportedly pointed to Section 79A of the Information Technology Act, which says the central government has the power to notify which laboratories can be considered examiners of electronic evidence, hence the phones could not be sent to an examiner of Dileep's choice.

However, in light of the fact that the phones could also have conversations between him and his lawyers and with his former wife, The New Indian Express reported the court as saying: