30-Year-Old Tests Positive for Monkeypox in Kerala as State Detects Fifth Case

A 30-year-old man from Kerala tested positive for monkeypox, marking it the fifth case of the disease in the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday, 2 August.

George added that the man arrived at Kozhikode airport on 27 July from the United Arab Emirates, and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malappuram district.

Everyone who was in close contact with him, including his parents, is being closely monitored.