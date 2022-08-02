Monkeypox: Indian Cases Rise To Six, California Declares Emergency, and More

California became the third US state to declare a state of emergency following the surge in monkeypox cases in the country.

Even as this happened, India reported its sixth case of Monkeypox, recorded in a 35-year-old Nigerian man in the national capital. This takes the total number of cases in Delhi to two.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government confirmed that a 22-year-old man who died on 30 July following a return from the UAE, has tested positive for monkeypox, making it India's first confirmed monkeypox fatality.

Rajasthan also reported its first suspected case of monkeypox, in a 20-year-old man hospitalized with rashes and a fever.

The Centre formed a task force on Monday, 1 August, to monitor the spread of monkeypox cases in the country.