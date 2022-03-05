Russia, Ukraine and Misinformation: Real Time Fact-Checking During a Conflict

The overwhelming flow of information coming out of Ukraine has misled many, including media organisations, leading to misreporting. Adding to this problem, some of these visuals have been shared by Ukraine’s official authorities as well.

One popular example of the same would be that of the ‘Ghost of Kyiv,’ that talks about an ace pilot from the Ukrainian Air Force who is said to have taken down six Russian jets by themselves.

While reports regarding this ‘Ghost’ have been unverified and are likely to be an urban legend, the Ukrainian government’s verified Twitter account shared visuals created on a combat simulator in a compilation commending the ‘Ghost.’