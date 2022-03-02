Civilians Killed, Missiles Hit Kyiv TV Tower, Kharkiv’s Freedom Square: Ukraine

Around five people were killed and five others injured in a missile attack on a TV tower in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv, Ukraine's State Service for Emergency Situations confirmed on Tuesday, 1 March.

Sharing a video of the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the tower had gone offline and that its substation and hardware had been damaged.

He said engineers would try to fix the tower and broadcasts would restart as soon as possible.