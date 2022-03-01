2012 Video From Palestine Shared as Ukrainian Girl Confronting Russian Soldier

A video showing a young girl confronting a soldier has gone viral with a claim that it shows an eight-year-old Ukrainian girl arguing with a Russian soldier.

The claim comes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on Thursday, 24 February. The Russian attack was met with fierce resistance not only from the Ukrainian army but also civilians, who were seen taking up arms to defend their country.

However, the viral video was not a recent one and neither did it have anything to do with Ukraine and Russia. The 10-year-old video showed Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi confronting Israeli soldiers in Palestine.