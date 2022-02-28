Simulation Clip Passed Off as ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ Shooting Down Russian Jets

The Ukrainian government's verified Twitter account also shared a section of this video in a compilation of visuals of fighter jets and pilots, acknowledging the 'ace' of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Hindi news channel ABP Live used stills from this video in a bulletin while reporting on Ukraine's response to the Russian Air Force.

Archived versions of more such claims across social media can be seen here and here.

The Quint received a query for the video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline as well.